SARASOTA, FLORIDA — Suzanne L. Schmidt, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.

Suzanne "Suzy" worked at The Haven in Sarasota for 20 years and she also enjoyed her Special Olympics events.

In addition to her parents, Virgil and Helen Schmidt she is also predeceased by her brothers, Jahn and Jerry Schmidt.

Suzy is survived by her sister Mary Jane Hamilton and her husband, Charles, her brother Keith Schmidt and his wife, Beverly and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

The family request remembrances in Suzy's honor be made to The Haven for Adults, 4405 De Soto Road, Sarasota, FL 34235 or The Special Olympics of Sarasota County, PO Box 2112, Venice, FL 34284.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.