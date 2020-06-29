Sylvia Evans

NEW LEBANON, — Sylvia J. Evans, 84, of New Lebanon, passed away on June 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Dayton, on March 12, 1936, to the late Everett and Helen (Bailey) Smith. On July 30, 1955, Sylvia married the love of her life, Joseph Burns Evans, in New Lebanon and began raising a family. She will be lovingly remembered for her fondness of reading, especially the Bible. Sylvia would often spend time in her room reading the Bible and talking with God.

Sylvia is survived by her husband of almost 65 years, Joseph Evans of New Lebanon; children, Mike (Susie) Evans of West Alexandria, Marlene (Mark) Morgan of Kettering, Darlene (Norman) Noel of Eaton, Jill Elmore of New Lebanon; sister, Janet (Harry Joseph) Hesseman of Eldorado; brother, Mark Smith of Indiana; 11 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother, Ivan Smith and son, Bruce Evans.

A funeral service will be held at Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Rd., Eaton, on Wednesday, July 1, at noon, with Pastor Dan Denlinger officiating. Friends are invited to come beginning at 10 a.m. for a time of visitation at the church.

Burial will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, Ohio.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on July 1 from 8-10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Community Church Women's Ministry.

For additional information and to view Sylvia's online obituary, visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.