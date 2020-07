NEW LEBANON — Sylvia J. Evans, 84, of New Lebanon, passed away on June 24, 2020. A funeral service was held at Eaton Community Church, Eaton, on Wednesday, July 1, at noon. Friends were invited to come at 10 a.m. for a time of visitation at the church. Burial took place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville.

For additional information and to view Sylvia's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.