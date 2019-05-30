LEWISBURG — Teresa G. Lawson, 75, of Lewisburg, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning May 26, 2019, at her home.

Born Oct. 4, 1943, in LaFollette, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late Owen L. and Claude C. (Goodman) Gross. She had worked for 16 years at Dayton Press (McCalls) in Dayton prior to their closing. She then went on to work for over 12 years at Chrysler's AirTemp plant in Dayton, retiring in 1997. Teresa was active and enjoyed many things in life; swimming with her grandchildren, vegetable and flower gardening, riding her bike, going for walks, watching cooking shows and trying new dishes, cooking for her family, reading her Bible and visiting family and friends. In her home, there was a place for everything and her family knew they were to put things back the way she had it. But in the last year, her declining health prevented her from doing many of the things she enjoyed. Her journey's end came 9 years and 3 days after the passing of her beloved daughter Regina Adams.

She is also preceded in death by brother Leon Gross and nephews Ronnie Gross and Tom Marlow.

She is survived by husband Billy Lawson; son Gary Giles; son-in-law Gary Adams; sister Shirley Lemp; grandchildren Cieara Brown, Garrett Adams, Jenna Giles, Kelley Newbauer; great grandchildren Jordan, Gracie, Aliyah, Gianna, Josiah and 18 step-great-grandchildren; stepsons Jeff (Amy) Lawson, Ed (Jackie) Lawson and Mark (Terri) Lawson; nieces Janet Marlow and Sharon Napier and nephews David Marlow, John Napier and Joe Napier.

Funeral services were held at Thursday, May 29, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center. www.rlcfc.com.