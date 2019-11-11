NEW LEBANON — Teresa L. (Kincaid) Noe, 62, of New Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following a long battle with cancer.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jean Kincaid, of Brookville. She was a hard worker who enjoyed careers in healthcare and most recently Neaton Automotive. Teresa loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. She never met a stranger and loved life.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John Noe; children, Joni (Jonathan) McElroy, and John Charles Noe; grandchildren, Rachel and James McElroy; sister, Tammy Garwood; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to .