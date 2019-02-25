FARMERSVILLE — Teresa L. O'Diam, 66, of Farmersville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

She was born in Dayton, on March 3, 1952, to her parents, Dale & Sue (Early) Pitsinger, who have preceded her in death along with grandmother, Bea Brandenburg.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 47 years, John O'Diam Jr.; children, Heather, Charity, and Matthew (Kari) O'Diam; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Mikayla Crowe, Micah Merriman, Logan Jarrett, Landry and Charleigh Broyles, Olivia and Levi O'Diam; great-grandchildren, Caydence, Adelynn, and Jameson; and siblings, Alan and Barry Pitsinger, and Annette (Terry) McIntosh.

Teresa worked as an R.N. in Public Health. She enjoyed painting, crafting, her flower beds, going to fairs, and helping out on the family farm. She also loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 25, at Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton, with Pastor Jonathan Grubbs officiating. Interment followed the service at Holp Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.