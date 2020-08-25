1/1
Terry Dotson
CAMDEN — Terry A. Dotson, 41, unexpectedly passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born in Oxford on Dec. 28, 1978 to Al and Cindy (George) Dotson. Terry was a 1997 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School. He was a family man who enjoyed playing games with his kids and rooting for the Cleveland Browns.

Terry was preceded in death by his dad, Al Dotson; grandmother, Nancy George; and grandfather, George W. Dotson. He is survived by his mom, Cindy (Wes Boomershine) Dotson; fiancé, Kristina Sinnett; children: Sidney (Jacob) Green, Arianna Dotson, Zander Dotson, Lycan Dotson, Jaymie Turull, Eli Dotson, Adelynn Dotson, and Thayne Dotson; granddaughter, Sophia Green; sister, Marina Hembree; as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family received friends Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. Funeral services began at 7 p.m., with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Interment took place Sunday, Aug. 23 at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
