BROOKVILLE, OHIO — Terry Lee Fourman, 71, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 9, 1949, in Greenville. Terry worked for many years at Green Tokai Company in Brookville. He also enjoyed farming with his close friend Nick Brown; and attending tractor pulls. He was preceded in death by his mother Regina Fourman. He is survived by his daughter Chrissy (Thomas) Braughton of Eaton; son Tim (Mindi) Fourman of Lewisburg; grandchildren: Shaun, Hannah, Julia, Tyler, Riley and Kaley; and great-grandchildren: Cooper and Ava. A private graveside service will be held at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.