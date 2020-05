BROOKVILLE, OHIO — Terry Lee Fourman, 71, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton . He was born March 9, 1949, in Greenville. Terry worked for many years at Green Tokai Company in Brookville. He also enjoyed farming with his close friend Nick Brown; and attending tractor pulls. He was preceded in death by his mother Regina Fourman. He is survived by his daughter Chrissy (Thomas) Braughton of Eaton; son Tim (Mindi) Fourman of Lewisburg; grandchildren: Shaun, Hannah, Julia, Tyler, Riley and Kaley; and great-grandchildren: Cooper and Ava. A private graveside service will be held at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com