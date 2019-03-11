WEST MANCHESTER — Terry Jeffries, 71, died of pancreatic cancer Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

He was born July 30, 1947, to Edith Daugherty Elleman Jeffries and Henry Jeffries of Ohio 726 near Eldorado. He graduated from Monroe Central School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He attended Wright State University, worked for Dana Corporation (Perfect Circle) and was later a driver for PAM Trucking.

Terry was an avid gun collector, and at different times raised sheep, exotic birds, rabbits and showed dogs.

Survivors are his wife Ruby, his daughter Teresa (Matt) Smith and two granddaughters, Kaylee Mae and Tierany, plus many other relatives.

He donated his body to Indiana School of Medicine.

Memorial service will be held at Ware's Chapel UMC, 1060 Foos Rd., south of West Manchester, at 1 p.m. on March 23, with Rev. Laura Thomas officiating.

Contributions in Terry's memory can be made to the .