OXFORD — Thelma Hopkins passed away March 2, 2020.

She was born December 30, 1916 to Erven and Elsie Elizabeth (Smith) Watkins in Franklin.

Thelma had a sister named Hazel Lois. She married David Russell Scott in 1937 and they had two children, William Erven and Laura Jane. David passed away in 1943 and Thelma was later remarried to Russell Lawson in 1949. They had one son, David Richard and an adopted son, Dennis. They also welcomed a foster son, Randy Ferguson, into the family. Russell passed away in 1973. Thelma later remarried Everett Hopkins in 1986. He passed away in 1995.

In addition to her four sons and one daughter, Thelma has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Miami University in 1957 (first entering in 1934) and a Master's Degree in Educational Supervision: General and Special Education from the University of Cincinnati in 1976. In addition to being a homemaker and raising children, Thelma had a professional career that included nine years with Armco Steel Corporation, where she worked in the Human Resources Department; and 27 years as a teacher and teacher supervisor in the Middletown, Clinton-Massie and Preble County school systems.

She retired in 1973, but continued to serve as a volunteer tutor in various elementary schools for many years thereafter.

Thelma wore many hats throughout her life – storyteller, bell-ringer, flower planter, home decorator, farmer, world traveler, square dancer and good friend to many. She always had a lot of energy and endurance and could go for days with little sleep. She could exist on fast food as well as any teenager. She had a wonderful sense of humor, often laughing about herself, but never laughing at the expense of others. She was particularly fond of hot fudge sundaes, double bacon cheeseburgers and her blue Lincoln Town Car.

Thelma was blessed with a great spirit that was rooted deeply in faith. During times of ill health and personal tragedy, she always managed to pull through and come out stronger. She lived in 16 different places during her lifetime and developed a forward-looking philosophy each time she moved homes. She never dwelt much on what might have been and approached each new phase of her life positively and vigorously. Because of these traits, she was truly an inspiration to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Oxford United Methodist Church later in the spring at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com.