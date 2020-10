Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMDEN — Thomas E. Johnson, 86, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Service was at Fairhaven Community Church, 6585 Israel-Somers Rd, Fairhaven. Interment was in Fairhaven Cemetery.



