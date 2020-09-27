EATON — Thomas Edwin Christman, 58, passed away suddenly Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 while visiting friends in Colorado. He was born Dec. 8, 1961 in Yakima, WA to the late Ralph E. Christman and Nellie M. (Kanzig) Christman.

Tom was a military veteran, having served 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a diesel engine mechanic. Since his final retirement in 2014, Tom was active in hiking, cycling and camping. He enjoyed going to sprint car races and Chicago Cubs games and he was always up for an adventure. As a lifelong learner, he enjoyed traveling to the places he read about. Most of all, he loved meeting people and visited often with friends across the country and around the world.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, as well as siblings Darrell Tilton, Kathleen Tilton, Peggy Cates and James Christman. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Donna L. (Sokalski) Christman; sister Ruth (Allan) Bogert; brother Paul (Cindy) Christman; sister Lynn Oliver; uncle Dean Christman; mother-in-law Renate Matney; sister-in-law Carol (Mark) Acres; brother-in-law Steven (Martin) Warner; niece Michelle (Paul) Wilson; nephew Jerod (Whitney) Bogert; as well as other extended family and his beloved labs Mollie and Lucy.

Tom was loved by many friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart, his great sense of humor and his love of life and adventure. Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Mound Hill Cemetery (old section) in Eaton, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy and Preble County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Dayton Cycling Club or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com