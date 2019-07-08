EATON — Thomas F. Gilbert, 85, of Eaton, and formerly of West Alexandria, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Dayton.

He was born in West Alexandria, on Jan. 19, 1934, to Frank and Susie (Eck) Gilbert. He was a graduate of West Alexandria High School and was an Army veteran who served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. Tom was a retired farmer, factory worker and had owned several businesses during his life, including the West Alexandria Grain and Coal and a Mr. Goodgrass Lawn Service. He was also involved in many community activities, including the Preble County Pork Festival, West Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and was instrumental in starting the West Alexandria Oktoberfest.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha Gilbert, Eaton; four children, Deborah Weir (Paul Haydon), Eaton, Darlene (Tim) Bassler, West Alexandria, Phil (Denise) Gilbert, Kenosha, Wisconsin and Dana (Del) Boyd, West Alexandria; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and sister, Helen Novak, New Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Clarabelle, Annamarie, Clyde, Aaron, Donald and Everett.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to or the Veterans Administration.