EATON — Thomas W. Scarce, 64, of Tipp City (and formerly of Eaton), passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 18, 1956 in Richmond to the late Robert P. and Patricia A. Scarce. He was a 1974 graduate of Eaton High School and was owner and operator of E.C.H.O. Residential Support in Delaware, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Scarce, in 2013. He is survived by his brothers Tim (Donna) and Ted Scarce; close friends John Webb and Dave Shackle; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Westville Cemetery, New Paris. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.