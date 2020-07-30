Thomas Tyler

CAMDEN — Thomas Owen Tyler, 83, of Camden, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born June 30, 1937, in Greenbriar, Arkansas to the late James Owen and Pauline B. (Ball) Tyler.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 56 ½ years, Kay L. (Kollman) Tyler; daughter, Barb Schnapp; brothers-in-law, James Wallace and Al Jourdan; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Jourdan.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ron Clark; son, William Tyler; grandchildren, Sherri (Phillip) Michaud, Adam (Bonnie) Clark, Shawna Clark, and Amy (Brian) Swain; 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Beth Wallace.

Thomas had been a member of the Masonic Lodge #159 in Camden, a Special Deputy for Preble County, and lived for fishing. He retired from Avon Products after many years of service.

Services were held Thursday, July 30, at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N Liberty St, Camden with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial followed at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com