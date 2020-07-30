1/1
Thomas Tyler
CAMDEN — Thomas Owen Tyler, 83, of Camden, went to be with the Lord, Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born June 30, 1937, in Greenbriar, Arkansas to the late James Owen and Pauline B. (Ball) Tyler.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 56 ½ years, Kay L. (Kollman) Tyler; daughter, Barb Schnapp; brothers-in-law, James Wallace and Al Jourdan; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Jourdan.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ron Clark; son, William Tyler; grandchildren, Sherri (Phillip) Michaud, Adam (Bonnie) Clark, Shawna Clark, and Amy (Brian) Swain; 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Beth Wallace.

Thomas had been a member of the Masonic Lodge #159 in Camden, a Special Deputy for Preble County, and lived for fishing. He retired from Avon Products after many years of service.

Services were held Thursday, July 30, at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N Liberty St, Camden with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial followed at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
