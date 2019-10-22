EATON — Tillie Marlene Sink (Forshey), of Eaton, passed away Oct. 17, 2019 at Dayton Hospice, with her daughter by her side. Tillie was born Jan. 15, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Deloris Forshey; and her brothers, Norman Forshey, Jr., David Forshey, and Earl Forshey.

Tillie grew up in Tallmadge, Ohio. She loved her campfires and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Forshey, of Kingwood, West Virginia, and her children and their spouses: James Wells, Jr. and Sonya Wells of Akron, Ohio; William Wells, also of Akron; and Stacey Yingling (Wells) and Dale Yingling of Eaton;, as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at a later date in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .