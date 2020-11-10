1/1
Timothy R. Fourman
WEST MANCHESTER — Timothy R. Fourman, 47, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born Dec. 24, 1972 in Dayton.

Tim was a 1991 graduate of Tri-County North High School; he was a professional photographer for Enderle Tractor Pulls and enjoyed working on cars. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Fourman, and grandmothers Regina Fourman and Carol Haworth. He is survived by his mother Kathryn (John) Maxwell; daughter and granddaughter Julia Fourman and Ava; grandfather Kenneth Haworth; sister Chrissy (Thomas) Braughton; sister/cousin Jaime (Jeff) Coyle; aunt Kitty (Gary) Flory; uncle John Haworth; nieces and nephews Shaun, Hannah, and Tyler; great-nephew Cooper; and numerous cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Burial will follow at Wares Chapel Cemetery in West Manchester. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
