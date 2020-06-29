Tounsey Bowser
DAYTON — Tounsey Marie Bowser, 95, of Dayton and formerly of New Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Bethany Lutheran Village Retirement Center in Dayton.

She was born Sept. 17, 1924, in Indian Springs, Tennessee, to the late George and Bertha Olinger. She was retired from General Motors; was a former cook at the elementary school in New Lebanon; farmed for many years; and was a member of the New Lebanon United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband Irvin Seim; second husband Paul Bowser; brothers Garland, Harley and Worley Olinger; sisters: Zinna Bright, Beatrice Jones, Rosella McMurray, Dorothy Carter and Mildred Scott; and companion Walter Coldiron.

She is survived by her daughter Margaret Dill and husband Frank Osborn of West Alexandria; son Daniel Seim and his wife Barbara of New Lebanon; grandchildren Zachary (Alicia) Dill, Matthew Dill, Alayna Dill, Lacey (Brandon) Manchester, Jacob (Allison) Seim and Lindsay Seim; four great-grandchildren; former son-in-law Steve Dill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 26, at Eversole Cemetery in New Lebanon. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services, 6430 Inner Mission Way Dayton, OH 45459 or the Preble County Humane Society, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
