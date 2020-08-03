Troy Geeding

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA — Troy E. Geeding, 53, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 8, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio to Ralph Geeding and the late Shirley Geeding.

Troy enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

He is survived by his father, Ralph Geeding, of West Manchester; sons: Ryan Webb of Eaton and Tyler Geeding of Lewisburg; daughter: McKenna Beaudry of New Castle, Indiana; brother: Tim Geeding of New Madison; niece: Ashley Geeding and nephew Derek Geeding.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. A private interment will be held at Monroe Cemetery, Eldorado.

Memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.