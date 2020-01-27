EATON — Trudy E. Barney, 77, of Eaton, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at .

She was born April 3, 1942, in Wels, Austria to the late Johann and Nina Woesner.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Robert "Gary" Barney; and sister Erika Shroyer.

She is survived by her daughter Christine (Rob) Salyers of Eaton; daughter Lisa Ann Preston of Eaton; son Robert J. (Lisa) Barney of Irmo, South Carolina; grandchildren Zachary Salyers, Jonathan Preston, Joseph Preston, Jessica Preston, Logan Barney, Griffin Barney, Ava Barney, Sawyer Barney, Scarlett Barney and Asher Barney; four great-grandchildren; brothers Hans "John" (Ruth Ann) Woesner of St. Marys, and Gary (Linda) Woesner of Eaton; and several nieces and nephews.

At Trudy's request, a private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

