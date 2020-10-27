1/1
Twila Louise Brown
ELDORADO — Twila Louise Brown, 89, was received peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, while at home surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 4, 1931 to the late George M. and Lora Jane (Dixon) Clemens.

Twila was a longtime member and served as President of the Board of the Eldorado United Methodist Church; she and Richard loved fishing and boating. Anyone who spent time with Twila probably enjoyed her chicken and noodles and other delicious meals that she lovingly prepared for many. Also an avid lover of music, she enjoyed playing the piano and the organ. She shared many sewing and craft projects with family and friends. She and Richard were frequently present for the activities of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Eugene and Bill Clemens; grandson James Alan Oakes; and great-grandson Drew Aden Steinberger. She was married to Richard Brown for 42 years. She is survived by son Rick E. Lewis of New Paris; son Ronald L. Lewis of Eaton; daughter Robin (David) Oda of Arcanum and son Dean Brown (Shawna Mader) of The Villages, FL; son Duane Brown (husband Kevin Martin) of Fennville, MI; daughter DeAnna (David) Oakes of Richmond; grandchildren: Michael Lewis, Donald Lewis, Karen (Mark) McCain, Carlee (Todd) Sowers, Ben (Kelcie) Oda, Colton (Alysha) Oda, Jenny Oda, Carsee Jane (Aaron) Blaske, Katie (Brandon) Williams, Danielle (Dustin) Steinberger, Tarah (Jim) Napier, and Tosha (Kayne) Hobson; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Eldorado United Methodist Church, 341 S Main St, Eldorado, 45321. Visitation was also held Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m., with Pastor Dave Richey officiating. Burial followed at Monroe Cemetery in Eldorado.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice or Eldorado United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
October 26, 2020
Twila is my dad's sister. Aunt Twila has always been one of my favorite people. When I was a little boy, my favorite memories were of of Twila scolding us and chasing Rick, Ron, and I around with the fly-swatter (Robin was always 'good' and too little to get 'in-Dutch') for feeding Mugsy horseflies. She would 'herd' us home because we would still be playing baseball at the Eldorado ballfield after dark. Rick, Ron, Robin I love you each and hope you know how much your Mom meant to me. I love you Twila. I will always carry the example of kindness and goodness you and Uncle Dick exuded in my heart.
Steven A Clemens
Family
