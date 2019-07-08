INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — Tyler Michael McGovern, 2, passed away in his mother's arms on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, following a severe injury while in the care of his babysitter.

Tyler was born on June 16, 2017, to his beloved mother Jennifer M. Arnold, and was the grandson of Mark and Debbie Watson, nephew of John and Jamie Williams, Michelle Arnold and John and Summer Fink, brother of Austin, Anna, Victoria, Elizabeth, Xavier and Jakob, and cousin to Christian Arnold, Sariah and Isabella Williams.

Tyler was loved by all of his family very much. He loved his fur babies Bones and Oreo. He loved any cat he came in contact with. He called them his kitties. Tyler loved to blow bubbles and take baths. He loved singing songs and playing with anything having to do with Paw Patrol. He loved playing with bouncy balls and running off with any remote or cell phone he could find. Tyler also loved to brush his teeth. He would have done it 50 times a day if his mom would let him.

Services Tuesday, July 9, at Eaton Church of the Brethren in Eaton with interment in Preble County Memorial Gardens. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to express special thanks to Brooke and Jamie, all the doctors nurses and staff at Riley, Community Family Funeral Home, Dan and Susan Denlinger, Josh and Amanda Harpold, Mindi and Randal, Stephen and Jena Woods, Kristy Strunk, Kim Siney, Tina and Matt Cain, all staff at both ECOB and Polar Air Compressor.

Donations can be made in Tyler's name to Riley Children's Hospital.