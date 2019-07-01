Vera McKee

Obituary
EATON — Vera E. (Carson) McKee, 89, of Eaton and formerly of Richmond, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born April 18, 1930, in Lebanon, to the late Joseph and Cecelia (Aulburger) Carson.

In addition to her parents, Vera was also preceded in death by her husband Robert L. McKee in 2012; her son Andrew McKee in 2013; her three brothers Charles (Chuck) Carson, James (Jim) Carson, William (Bill) Carson; and dearest friend Gweneth (Gwenny) Epping.

She is survived by her sons: Robert M. (Rosemary) McKee; James J. McKee; Dennis P. (Susi) McKee; and Christopher A. McKee; daughter-in-law Mary McKee, sister-in-law Linda Kipp; grandchildren: Carson S. (Destiny) McKee, Jimmy McKee, Erin (Michael) Bradburn, Keenan B. (Kelly) McKee, Zak McKee, Rachel (Jeff) Morris, Michael McKee, Tyler W.A. McKee, Andrew J. McKee, and Nicholas McKee; 12 great-grandchildren; stepgrandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Graveside service will follow at 1:15 p.m. at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019
