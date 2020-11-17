CAMDEN — Vernal M. Little, 80, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. He was born Jan. 11, 1940 in Hamilton, to the late Gordon and Dorothy (Browning) Little.

In addition to his parents, Vernal was preceded in death by his daughters, Trixie Arcuragi and Trisa Cox; three brothers; and four sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dixie Little; son John Little; grandchildren Trisha Arcuragi, Lindsey Downs, and Colin Little; four great-grandchildren; sister Helen Little; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Vernal was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and taught math to 7th and 8th graders at Bethel Local Schools for 30 years. A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating, at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com