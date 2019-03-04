CAMDEN — Virginia (Ginger) Bittinger passed away quietly Thursday, Feb. 28, after a long battle with Alzheimers.

She was a long time resident and lover of Camden, where she enjoyed grooming her yard on South Liberty Street, holding quilting parties, and playing cards with neighbors, family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl (Pete) Bittinger, sons Carl Bittinger Jr. and Bret Bittinger, brother Dick Wall and sister Jeanene Duskey.

She is survived by her son Skip (Brandi) Bittinger of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and daughter Lynn Hizey of Lancaster, Ohio; brother Bobby Phillips; sisters Kris Osborn and Ann O'Dell; and sister-in-law Melinda Wall; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and she will be buried at the convenience of her family.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the Camden-Somers Emergency Squad or the Camden Beautification Committee at the Somerville Bank.