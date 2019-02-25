EATON — Virginia E. Hunsucker 92, of Eaton, died Friday morning Feb. 22, 2019, at Vancrest of Eaton.

Born on Aug. 16, 1926, in New Paris, she was the daughter of the late Amos & Mildred (Brawley) Fleener. Virginia was an office secretary for Baxter Health Care in Eaton. She had been the clerk for Northwest EMS and member of the American Legion Auxiliary in West Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her first husband: Edward L. Harrell in 1952 and second husband: Clyde C. Hunsucker in 1993.

She is survived by her children: Amy Jo & Richard Schultz of New Paris; Roberta McTernon of Greenfield, Indiana; Ned & Jodie Hunsucker; Carol & Allen Martin and Gary & Ann Hunsucker, all of Eaton; grandchildren: Amanda & Scott Johnson, Michael Hunsucker and Rodney McTernon; great-grandchildren: Samuel Johnson, Abigail Johnson and MacKenzsie McTernon.

Graveside service for Virginia was held Monday, Feb. 25, at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris, with Rev. Rodney Dunn officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Fire & EMS 135 North Washington Street New Paris, OH 45347.

Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, New Paris. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com.