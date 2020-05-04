GRATIS — Virginia Rigsby, 80, of Gratis, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Greenbriar Nursing Home in Eaton. She was born June 9, 1939, in Beattyville, Kentucky, to the late Jesse and Minnie (Toler) Day. Virginia dearly loved her home and all of her family. She enjoyed camping and the bonfires with her family; and shopping. She was a member of the Deliverance Tabernacle Church, Middletown. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters Mavis McCloud, Christina Day and Wilma Wilson; and an infant brother Willard. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill Rigsby of Gratis; son William "Billy" Rigsby of Gratis; daughters Jenny Newkirk-Gilbert and Tammy (Dale) Smith both of Gratis; grandchildren: Justin Newkirk, Tara Newport, Erica Zornes, Jessie Clark, Taylor Rigsby, Hayley Rigsby, Brittany Smith and Dustin Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Emma Short and Lillian Zimmerman and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Gratis is assisting with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.