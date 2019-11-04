UNION CITY — Virginia "Gayle" Willis, 61, of Union City, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1958, in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Ronald C. and Judy M. (Mayo) Patrick.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald Jeff Willis of Union City; daughters Brandy (Eric) Green of New Paris and Heather (Dustin) Pegg of West Alexandria; grandchildren Austin and Ashley Green of New Paris and Donnie and Lila Pegg of West Alexandria; brother Ronnie (Kim) Patrick of Cassville, Missouri and sister Jody Laney of Golden, Missouri.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Gratis United Methodist Church, 11 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, with Pastor Gary Wood officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice. 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331.

