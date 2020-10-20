EATON — Wallace "Wally" Scheyhing Kramer, 86, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born Sept. 26, 1934 in Eaton to the late Horace W. and Iva (Pence) Kramer.

Wally was a 1953 graduate of Eaton High School; member of the Eaton Lions Club; volunteer firefighter for the City of Eaton for 29 years; and a member of the Eaton First Presbyterian Church. He was proud of bowling a perfect "300" at Preble Lanes, following in his father-in-law Sparky Oldfather's footsteps. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and cars and was gifted with woodworking skills, making toys for his family. Wally was the former President and owner of the Beoddy Oil Company, retiring in 2015 with over 50 years of service to the Preble County area.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Stanley, Ralph, Willard (Jean) and Horace Junior (Marian); two sisters, Marian (Ray) Volkerding and Anna May (James) Eyler; and brothers-in-law Jack Line and Paul Gatzek. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sharon Oldfather Kramer, of Eaton; son Jeffrey (Angi) Kramer of Eaton; daughter Terri (Ned) Greene of Springboro; grandchildren: Dusty (Kimmy) Schmidt, Josh Kramer (fiancé Marissa Stewart), Kyle Greene, Meredith Greene and Kristen Greene; great-granddaughter Aliyah Schmidt; siblings Nancy Line, Rosalie (Jay) Unger and Carolyn Gatzek; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Tuesday, October 20 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Rev. Ted Dennis officiating. Burial followed at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton or Eaton First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com