Wallace "Earl" Smith
EATON — Wallace "Earl" Smith, 95, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. He was born July 4, 1925 in Kentucky to the late James and Alma Smith.

Earl was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Tarum Shriners, both of Richmond, IN; and was a past Preble County Deputy Sheriff. He was the former owner and operator of Northend Service in Eaton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois J. Smith, who passed away in 2006; grandsons Paul G. Bowling and Scott J. Bowling; great-grandchildren Zhane and Zophia Bahnweg; and numerous brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Bowling of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter Yvonne Smith Morgan of Eaton; grandchildren: Frank Bowling of St. Petersburg, Mike Paulus of Eaton, and Christin (Steve) Brandenburg-Bahnweg of Eaton; great-grandchildren: Zachary Paulus, Hannah Paulus, Finnley Bahnweg and Cashton Bahnweg; sisters Ruth Williams and Nellie Fudge of Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 1noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Fred Morgan, Jr. officiating. Burial followed at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children (Donor Development), 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, 45229 or State of the Heart Hospice Care, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, 45331. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
