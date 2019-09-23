EATON — Walter Stephen "Steve" Wentzell Sr., 86, of Eaton, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in Dayton, the son of the late Walter Howard and Helen Marie (Moss) Wentzell. Steve was the owner and operator of Wentzell Realty in Eaton where he was a realtor for many years. Steve served on many committees for the City of Eaton, including one term as a Preble County Commissioner. He drove a school bus for Eaton Community Schools for 10 years and was an active member of The Church of Christ in Eaton.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Margery (Cohee) Wentzell in 1999; sister, Florence Laubauch; brother, George Wentzell and son-in-law, David Wilson.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Wilson; Walter S. "Steve" (Janice) Wentzell Jr. and Lisa J. (Paul) Conrod; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service, 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at The Church of Christ, 725 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, with Rev. Paul Nichols officiating. Interment in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Eaton Church of Christ, 725 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, OH 45320.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the website www.barnesfuneralhome.com