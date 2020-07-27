1/1
Wanda Back
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMDEN — Wanda Back, 75, of Camden, went Home Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born March 14, 1945, in Hamilton to the late Russell W. and Eliza (Combs) Asher.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Asher.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard "Dick" Back; stepdaughters, Tammy (Kelly) Hunley, Vicki (Jeff) Becker, Cheryl (Johnny) Milligan, and Rhonda (Colby) Spencer; sister, Marie Abrams; nieces, Jennifer (Britt) Cox and Rachel Abrams; great-niece, Natalie; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and beloved puppy, Coco.

Wanda graduated from Garfield High School, Class of 1963. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to garage sales, and gardening.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. The funeral service will begin at noon, with Pastor Merle Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. www.BalesFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved