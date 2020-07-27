CAMDEN — Wanda Back, 75, of Camden, went Home Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born March 14, 1945, in Hamilton to the late Russell W. and Eliza (Combs) Asher.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Asher.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard "Dick" Back; stepdaughters, Tammy (Kelly) Hunley, Vicki (Jeff) Becker, Cheryl (Johnny) Milligan, and Rhonda (Colby) Spencer; sister, Marie Abrams; nieces, Jennifer (Britt) Cox and Rachel Abrams; great-niece, Natalie; numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren and beloved puppy, Coco.

Wanda graduated from Garfield High School, Class of 1963. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to garage sales, and gardening.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Bales' Funeral Home, Camden. The funeral service will begin at noon, with Pastor Merle Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.