GRATIS — Wanda C. (Forrer) Bowman, 83 of Gratis, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Eaton.

She was born in Cat Creek, Kentucky on Oct. 4, 1935, to Obe and Ollie (Allen) Lowe. She worked at Dayton Flexible (Baxter Mfg.) for many years. Wanda had made many friends while in the nursing home, staff and residents alike. She enjoyed playing bingo, which she won a lot, Wii bowling and most recently had discovered painting and boy could she paint.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jay Dee Forrer and Delbert Bowman.

She is survived by her loving children: four sons, Dr. Donald (Janet) Forrer, Melbourne, Florida, Kenneth (Rich) Forrer, Dayton, Rodney (Carrie) Forrer, Gratis, and Kevin (Karen) Forrer, Troy, and daughter Nanette Forrer, Gratis; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry Lowe of Pennsylvania and Wally Newman; sister-in-law, Joyce Newman of Miamisburg, and nieces and nephews.

Also deceased, are her parents, a grandson, Kenneth Forrer, a great-granddaughter, Abby, two sisters, Patty Kurtz and Pam Snyder, and brother Phillip Newman.

Funeral services Friday, Feb. 22, at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Gratis, with Pastor Vernon Williams officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.