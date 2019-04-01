NEW PARIS — William A. "Dutch" Haller, age 90, of New Paris, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born Dec. 4, 1928, in New Paris, to the late Harvey and Agnes (Brown) Haller and lived in New Paris all of his life. He was a 1946 graduate of Jefferson High School in New Paris; he worked at Crosley and Avco, in Richmond, and Jones and Juday in New Paris; was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in New Paris; was Past President of the Jefferson Township Booster Club; and former Director of the New Paris Building and Loan.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister Mary Carolyn Harrell and great-granddaughter Pandora.

He is survived by his wife Madeline (Thompson) Haller of New Paris, whom he married Sept. 6, 1947; daughter Cathy (Mike) Suggs of New Paris; three sons: Dave (Li Hsia) Haller of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Eddie (Vicki) Haller of Richmond, Indian and Greg Haller of New Paris; 6 grandchildren: Toni (Mark) Holzapfel of New Paris, Scott (Mandy) Suggs of Eaton, Doug (Sonja) Haller of Chandler, Arizona, Stacy (Shane) Lipps of New Paris, Aaron (Christy) Haller of Richmond and Kirin Haller of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren: Shelby, Abbi, Matthew, Alyssa, Wilson, Sydney, Andrew, Cela, Ava, Nohem, Daisy, Brayden, Olivia, Julia, Atticus and Eloise; brother-in-law George Harrell of Richmond and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the St. John's Catholic Church, 400 North Spring Street, New Paris, with Father Gene Vonderhaar officiating. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home in Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the New Paris Food Bank or St. Johns Ladies of St. Anne's Sodality. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.