CAMDEN — William C. "Bud" Barnett, a long-time resident of Camden, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2019, at the precious age of 75, after a long battle with lung cancer.

As he wished, Bud was able to spend his final days at his home with all his family surrounding him with love. William was born in Camden on Nov. 16, 1943, at home to the late Martha May Miller and William Forrest Barnett. William was married to the late Barbara Ann White for 43 years. They had five children, two of whom preceded him in death: sons Hershul and Johnny Barnett.

William is also preceded in death by his brothers Hershul and Ronnie Barnett of Camden, as well as grandchild Davy Moore.

Bud is survived by his sisters and brother: Connie Barnett, Jerri VanHoose, and Nancy (Chuck) Koger of Eaton, and Vinson Barnett of Tennessee, as well as his Uncle Bill Miller and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bud is sadly missed by his wife of seven years Nancy Ann (Cox) Barnett, and his children Carla, Jenny, Joe and Luke (Michelle) Barnett, and Patricia (Dave) Stepp, and Bobby Spencer Jr.; and grandchildren: Matt (Jessica), Beth (Roger), Carrie, Ashley (David), Jacob, Damon, and Shelby; and great-grandchildren: Conner, Abel, Emma, Madison, Austin, Dresden, Max, Hadleigh, Benjamin, Roger Jr., Saige, Violet, Addison, and Bentley.

He enjoyed spending time with his family. Bud served four years active duty in the United States Air Force and went on to retire after 27 years in civilian avionics, where he specialized in dash instruments. He spent two years each at Mokery Tesmer (Parker Hannifan) in Eaton and Precision Wood Products in Camden. He retired again after 15 years as the Facilities Maintenance Manager for Preble Shawnee Schools. He was a proud member of the American Legion – West Alexandria Post 322, The Wild Turkey Federation, and the NRA. Bud enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed hunting mushrooms. Bud loved spending time with all the children and had a great love for animals. Outside of his home Bud considered time spent on the Licking River in Kentucky as his "Happy Place."

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2-6 p.m., at Higher Heights Church of God, 8111 U.S. 127, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 6 p.m., with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com,