1/1
William D. Roebuck
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — William D. "Willie" Roebuck, age 94, of Eaton, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Vancrest Nursing Center in Eaton. He was born Dec. 21, 1925 in Dayton, to the late Malry and Elizabeth Roebuck. He was a 1944 graduate of Dunbar High School, and was recruited to attend and play basketball at Central State University.

Before starting at Central State, Willie was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served for two years during WWII, serving in the Philippines and Japan. After returning from the war, he worked for the Department of Defense in the Dayton area as a Driving Instructor for over 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Sandy and Joseph Roebuck; sisters Sarah and Dorothy Roebuck; beloved companion Betty Smith; and dear friend Herschel DuBose. He is survived by his niece Judith Rodgers of Indianapolis; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friend Larry Ogletree.

A private graveside service will be held at Dayton National Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Army and Preble County Honor Guard. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved