EATON — William F. Fudge, 94, of Eaton, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born May 6, 1924, in Preble County, to the late Lloyd and Grace (Call) Fudge. Bill was a lifelong resident of Preble County; he was married to Nellie (Smith) Fudge for 75 years, marrying on Oct. 9, 1943; farmed for 32 years and worked for the Preble County Highway Department for 17 years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son Fred Fudge; son and daughter-in-law Lonnie and Geneva Sue Fudge; brothers Joe Fudge and Keith Fudge; and infant sisters Martha Fudge and Diane Fudge.

He is survived by his wife Nellie Fudge of Eaton; daughter-in-law Sandie Fudge of Eaton; grandchildren: Wendy (Brad) Bolick of Charlotte, North Carolina, Christina Fudge, Angie Fudge and Andy Fudge all of Eaton; great-grandchildren: Alyssa and Caden Bolick, Hailee, Aimee and Tommy Fudge and Tyler and Anna Jennings; special friend Molly Samuels of Eaton and her family and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Mound Hill Cemetery (new section) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Eaton Emergency Squad, 324 North Maple Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.