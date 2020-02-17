DANVILLE, INDIANA — William L. Izor, 84, of Danville, Indiana and formerly of West Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Avon Health and Rehab in Avon, Indiana.

He was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Germantown, to the late Walter E. and Hester M. (Hartzell) Izor. William was a 1954 graduate of West Alexandria High School; was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Korea; earned his bachelors degree from Indiana State Teacher College and taught high school in Clinton, Indiana for three years; and was an insurance agent for many years with Standard Life.

He is survived by his daughters Wendy (Bill) Garnant of East Peoria, Illinois and Jennifer (Fred) Cline of Danville, Indiana; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and brother Gerald L. (Ellen) Izor of Newark.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria. Internment will follow at Ellerton Cemetery in Moraine.

