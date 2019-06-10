William Marshall

Obituary
NEW PARIS — William Curtis "Bill" Marshall, 84, of New Paris, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

He was born on April 29, 1935, to the late Albert H. Marshall and Frances (Scholl) Marshall in Fayette County, Indiana. Bill created Marshall's Garage in New Paris, in 1958 and operated it for most of his life. He had a special love for antique Ford convertibles and Harley Davidsons, having many of them over the years. His garage was a gathering place like Floyd's Barber Shop on the Andy Griffith Show. He enjoyed his many faithful customers and friends over the years. He attended the Gospel Baptist Church in New Paris.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Joyce E. (Stout) Marshall in 2008 and daughter: Lori Kim Marshall in 1966.

He is survived by his children: Joyce Bitner (Robbin), Bob Marshall (Kathy), Tica Marshall, Rick Marshall (Debbie), Tracy Randerman (Johnny), Tina Crauder, Kevin Kuhbander and Kathy Canady; grandchildren: Kristy Tantillo, Rodney Smith (Erika), Jordan Bitner, Brandy Roosenhoover (Daniel), Mikeal Davis, Britnegh Hill (Jeff), Eric Marshall, Nick Kuhbander, Kristina & David Canady, China Hoover York, Amelia Roberts and Ethan Smith; great-grandchildren: Chase Bettker (Mya), Kennedee Bettker, Alexandria Bettker, Logan Guenther, Piper Hill and Olivia Rue Bettker; sister: Sandra Kay Robinson (Harold); nieces including Belinda Adair (Shannon) and Angel Tomlinson (Sam).

Funeral service was Sunday, June 9, at Barnes Funeral Homes, 109 West Main Street, New Paris with Rev. Lowell T. Spencer officiating. Interment was held at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris.

A special thank-you to the Bella Care Hospice Caregivers. Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
