CASTINE — William Elrige Reynolds of Castine went to be with his Lord & Savior Thursday, June 6, 2019.

His wife, Nancy A. (Buehner) Reynolds along with children Tangela (Darrell) Weimer, Tylan (Devon) Reynolds, Velvet (Jason) Grow, and grandchildren Rochelle (Peter) Clark, Natasha Weimer (fiance' Josef Kauffman), Cheyenne Grow, Amos Weimer, Tyler Weimer, Tayten Reynolds, Taylor Reynolds, Dallas Grow, and Taryn Reynolds await the day they will rejoice with him in heaven.

He is survived by one brother Ezra (Kaye) Reynolds.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earnest & Edna (Williams) Reynolds, several brothers and sisters, and a grandson Calvin Weimer.

He was a member of Bridgeview Baptist Church. Elrige was a lifetime member of Chapter 104 of Lewisburg. He enjoyed the life of a farmer. His love for the Lord was seen in his care for family, friends, and a passion for life.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Bridgeview Baptist Church, 4811 Ohio 722 Castine. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m.Wednesday, following the visitation. A burial service will be held for the family on Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bridgeview Baptist Church or Chapter 104. Arrangements by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum.