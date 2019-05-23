EATON — William J. Wehrley, 83, of Eaton, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019.

Born April 25, 1936, he was a son of the late Chalmer and Susie (Homan) Wehrley. A faithful Christian man who ministered to others through his life and also served the Lord through Harvest Ministries International of Gratis and was a former member of the Higher Heights Church of God in Camden. Bill retired in 1991 after 26 years with Parker Hannifin having worked at both the Eaton and Lewisburg plants.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by beloved wife Joan (Burgess) Wehrley on Dec. 12, 2010; great-granddaughter Katie Lynne Mowry on Jan. 1, 2014 and brother Herbert Wehrley.

He is survived by children Cindy Wallace and husband Paul, Janet Mowry and husband Scott and Mike Wehrley all of Eaton; grandchildren David Wallace, Sara Wallace, Leah Wallace, Seth (Meredith) Mowry and Levi (Brooke) Mowry; great-grandchildren Dominic Wallace, Quentin Wallace, Kaylee Mowry and Alex Mowry and sister Susanne Borgwardt of Eaton.

The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m., Monday, May 27, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. A service to honor and celebrate Bill's life will follow the visitation at 11 a.m.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Ministries International Restoration Fund. www.rlcfc.com.