|
|
On Saturday, December 21, 2019, Adlene Louise Capaldi, Loving Wife and Mother passed away at the age of 77. Adlene was born on July 29, 1942 in Boone, NC. Her family later moved to Washington where she spent her childhood, Graduated from Naselle High School, and met the love of her life, Chris. Adlene met Christopher J. Capaldi in Naselle, WA in 1959 while he was serving in the Air Force. June 2, 1960 they were married in Longview, Washington. They moved to Longmont in 1962 where they lived for 28 years. They moved to Loveland in 1990. Adlene was a loving wife, mother of two sons, and Grandmother to two grandchildren/one great grandchild. She was a devoted homemaker, cherished friend to many, a Christian Woman, and a giving volunteer for many organizations. Adlene was active in TOPS/KOPS and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing golf with the Loveland Olde Course Ladies League and the Sunset Ladies League in Longmont; bowling in leagues at Longmont Lanes and Centennial Lanes; and weekend getaways to Cripple Creek and Blackhawk to hit the Penny Slots. She was preceded in death by her parents; Burl and Flossie Broyhill, brother Bobby, and son Christopher J. Capaldi, Jr. Adlene is survived by her Husband Christopher; son Jeffrey Capaldi and his wife Tina; grandchildren Dominic Capaldi and wife Aurora, and Tessa Bernau and husband Brady; great granddaughter Adeline Rose Bernau; and two Sisters Linda Hartley and Burleigh Jones. A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Shared condolences welcomed at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019