Alan G. Findley, 69, beloved husband, father and friend, left this earth peacefully on November 19, 2019 at home with his family. Alan was born in Ft. Collins to Dean and Shirley Findley on September 17, 1950. He attended Loveland High School and graduated in 1968. On October 13 of 1972, he married his childhood sweetheart and best friend, Linda Costa. Alan worked as a brick mason, machinist, sheet metal fabricator, back-flow tester, and most recently, a purchaser for Hewlett Packard, at which he was an employee for 33 years. Alan and Linda, were members of First Christian Church, where Alan was a board member as well as a member of the Elks Club of Loveland. He was involved with his childrens activities such as Boy Scouts, and The Johnstown Saddle Club, coached and boxed with the Loveland Boxing Club, and a volunteer at Project Self Sufficiency. Alan had many hobbies and interests, including, locksmithing, collecting antiques, blacksmithing, music, trivia, arrowhead hunting with The Loveland Archaeology Society where he was also a member and assisted with the annual Stone Age Fair held in Loveland. Alan had special talents for jewelry making, painting and playing accordion and guitar. He especially enjoyed the Saturday morning breakfasts known as "The Liars Club" with his family and friends. Alan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Findley; daughter Sarah (Alec) Pitcaithley, son Adam (Jannah) Findley, sister DeAnn (Dave) Ladd, grandchildren Alanna and Vincent Findley, Sydney, Ava and Grant Pitcaithley, all of Loveland. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Alan is preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Shirley, and brother, Dr. Larry Findley. Visitation will take place, Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Allnutt Funeral Service, Hunter Chapel. Family will be receiving guests from 4pm to 5pm. Funeral Services will be held 10am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Allnutt Funeral Service, Hunter Chapel. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019