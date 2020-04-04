|
Alberta Moore, 83, of Newberry, SC, (formally of Loveland, CO) died Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long battle with dementia. She was born on February 25, 1937 in Englewood, CO, she was a daughter of the late George and Lillian Moyes. She moved with her husband to South Carolina three years ago but never lost the love of her mountains. She was a camp ground host for several years in the mountains of Colorado with her husband, Buddy. She is survived by her husband, Buddy L. Moore of Newberry, SC; daughters, Lori SoRelle of Irmo, SC, Kelly (Ray) Warren of Prosperity, SC, and Christy Moore of Loveland, CO; a son, George (Tracy) Moore of Ault, CO. She was blessed to have twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren and a great-greatgrandson; a sister, Frances Welch of Albuquerque, NM and a brother, Jack Moyes of Carbondale, CO. She was predeceased in addition to her parents by a sister and four brothers. A memorial service will be held in Loveland, CO at a later date. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC is entrusted with the arrangements. www.mcswainevans.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Apr. 4, 2020