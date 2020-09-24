Alejandro Gutierrez

Best Dad Ever. If you asked a hundred people who Alex Gutierrez was, they'd all give you a different story. A farmer. A gentle soul. A fisherman. A gardener. A water gun warrior with his grandchildren. The world's largest collector of pocket knives. A machinist. A craftsman. A handyman. A saint. An Indian chief perhaps from another universe. A Dad to many. A legend. Alex Gutierrez will be remembered as the "Best Dad Ever" (with apologies to those who think your Dad held the title). He was smart, innovative, funny, loving, caring and generous. He was the Dad that would add a meal worm to a fishing hook for you. He was the Dad who cleaned the fish you caught. He was the Dad that would tie a tire inner tube on the roof of a car for swimming at Boedecker Lake. He was the Dad that made endless cherry and blueberry snow cones and homemade ice cream from the snow. He was the Dad that would take a second-hand roller skate and repurpose it into a new skateboard. He was a visionary. He was the Dad who could see a beat-up and rust-covered 1965 Volkswagen Beetle and a 1966 Mustang and rebuild them into masterpieces for his kids. He was the Dad that would help a complete stranger fix a radiator so they can make it home after hitting a deer. He was the Dad that would hand you his only cane to walk and was always thinking of others before himself. Alex Gutierrez of Loveland died at UCHealth - Medical Center of the Rockies on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:15pm. Alex was born to Sebero and Trinidad Gutierrez on April 1, 1935 in Seguin, Texas. Alex served in the US Army for four years starting in 1958 and shortly after, married Carolina Flores in 1960. After his service in the Army, Alex return to farming in Texas and moved to Colorado in 1970. He worked for Woodward Governor Company as a Machinist in Fort Collins, Colorado for 40 years. Alex was a faithful an active member of Saint John's the Evangelist Catholic Parish. Alex survived by his wife Carolina Gutierrez; and his daughters Estela Distel, Ester Gutierrez, Grace Salsbury, Carol Dickens and Melissa Burns. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. His tireless love and devotion to his family were evident and everyone that met Alex held him in the highest regard, loved him dearly and all called him Dad.

