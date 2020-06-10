Alfred Ira Morgan, "Al", the cherished beyond words, rock of our family, left his earthly life for his Heavenly home in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was at home, surrounded by his loving family, facing the lake he loved and his red geraniums, with the full, bright moon reflecting on his face. Al had waged an incredibly difficult battle with an unrelenting enemy, metastatic melanoma brain cancer. Al, affectionately known as "Buzz" by family and friends, grew up in his beloved Lakes Region of Northwest Iowa. He graduated from Spirit Lake High School in 1948 and met the love of his life, Joy, also a Lakes Region native. They married in May 1949 in Spirit Lake. Al proudly served his country in the Army during the Germany Occupation and was Honorably Discharged in 1953. Al and Joy eventually started a family of four children, Vicki, Jim, Tara, and Kelly. Al graduated from University of Iowa Medical School and accepted a position in the radiology department of Larimer County Hospital in Fort Collins, CO, now Poudre Valley UC Health, when it was a one-building hospital. There he met members of the Colorado State Patrol and decided to become a CSP Officer. On a traffic stop, he met the man who would become his manager at Western Slopes Gas, a subsidiary of Public Service Co, now Xcel Energy. Al considered himself fortunate to have been able to retire early and enjoy a nearly 30 year retirement doing the things he loved on his property by the lake in Loveland. He had lived in Loveland for nearly 60 years. Al's family was his life. He loved nature; birds, flowers, trees and all animals, having raised goats, chickens, ducks, turkeys, guinea hens, cats and many beloved dogs, including the Corgi, Lily. He loved the water; boating, skiing, sailing, fishing, swimming and just observing the beauty of lake life. Al said he was closest to God on his tractor or in a boat on the lake. He enjoyed classic cars, especially VW bugs, his VW Beetle and Ford Galaxy. His favorite music was the folk music from the 60s. A gentle, kind, humble, soft spoken, loving man, Al was loved by many who are heartbroken at his passing but also thankful for the many years shared with this wonderful man. He dedicated his life to his family and felt he was the luckiest and most blessed man for the 91 year life he was given. Al was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Joy; parents, Ira and Irene; brother, Leon; sisters, Eunice (Tootie) Bunce and Myrna Shreve; and son-in-law, Rick Espinosa. He is survived by a sister, Ellen Mortensen; son, Jim; daughters, Vicki, Tara (Dave) Gilzean, and Kelly (Pete) Ungerman; grandchildren, Morgan (Brad) Emmons, Cole (Kyrsten) Deringer, Spencer Morgan, Natalie (Chris) Radu, Tyler Gilzean and fiancée Ciara Matthews, Donie Ungerman, and Cassandra Ungerman; great-grandchildren, Parker Emmons, Gabriel Radu, and one to be born in August; many nieces, nephews, relatives and life-long friends. Services, with Military Honors, and practicing social-distancing with face masks required, will be held 10:00 AM Friday at Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, Fort Collins, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Larimer County Humane Society.

