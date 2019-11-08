Home

Alice Hummel Obituary
Alice Mae Hummel, 88, of Loveland went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Church in Loveland, Colorado with a reception to follow. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Sheperd Church Missions Committee, 3429 N. Monroe Ave., Loveland, Colorado 80538. Please sign the online guest book at www.allnuttloveland.com.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
