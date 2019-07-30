|
Alois 'Al" Lambert Dzingle, 86, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Loveland, CO. Vigil service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 31 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Herman Joseph Nsubuga celebrating mass. Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, August 5 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area B, Denver, CO. Alois was born June 06, 1933, in Loup City, NE. He was the son of John and Sally Dzingle and had 11 siblings. After graduating Loup City High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic and served for four years. He married Arlene Clara Krzycki from Loup City in 1960. They would have celebrated their 59th Anniversary this September. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a major in Wildlife Management and took courses at Colorado State University post-graduate. He spent many years in Crook and Sterling, CO, working as a fieldsman for Great Western Sugar Company, an Instructor in Turf Management at Northeastern Junior College, and later owned and operated Farm Fair, a greenhouse and landscape business for 28 years. He moved to Loveland, CO and was a paraprofessional for children with special needs in the Loveland School District where the students lovingly called him "Grandpa Al". His hobbies included: Fishing, Hiking, Hunting, Auto Repair, Gardening, Landscaping, Reading, History, Talking, Telling Jokes, Whiskey, and Johnny Cash. Al is survived by his wife Arlene Clara Krzycki and five children: Terri Harms, Judy Jobin and husband Jean, Ann Dzingle, Wayne Dzingle, Greg Dzingle and wife Bonnie; eight grandchildren: Lance Harms and wife Sara, Jason Harms and wife Luisa, Kelly Harms, Mindy Harms and fiancé Justin, Christophe Jobin, Chloe Jobin, Briana Wascher and Cassidy Wascher; four great-grandchildren: Blaine Harms, Livia Harms, Mason Harms and Vincent James; siblings: Louise Madsen and husband Corky, David Dzingle and wife Norene, and Elaine Bunch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Al's memory to Pathways Hospice, or the in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on July 30, 2019