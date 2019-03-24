|
|
Andrea Schneider, at the age of 45, went to be with the Lord in heaven on March 17th, 2019 after a year-long battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her family at the time of passing. Andrea was born to Dave and Vickie Edmonds on December 18th, 1973. She attended Loveland schools, graduating from Thompson valley high in 1992. Andrea went on to attend CSU, graduating in 2005 with a degree in Interior Design. In 2010, she married Michael Schneider. They had their dream beach wedding in St Thomas. With this union, Caden David Schneider was born in 2001. Andrea will always be remembered for her zest for life, love for family and friends, great smile, and incredible sense of humor, but mostly, the best hugs in the world. Andrea is survived by her parents, husband, son, and her brother Jeromy. She also has her "Granny" Marge Edmonds, many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. Services will be held at First Christian Church 2000 N Lincoln ave, Loveland, Colorado 80538- Wednesday March 27th 2:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers - donations can be made to the following: Gofundme-https:// www.gofundme.com/ in-memory-of-Andrea-Edmonds-Schneider, Valley Christian Church- Lane Hardy mailing address: 2328 S. Douglas Ave, Loveland, CO 80537 https://www. vccloveland.com/
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019