John Andrew "Andy" Beusan died unexpectedly at his home in Tucson, AZ on May 14, 2020. He was born in Colville, WA to Ralph and Jean Beusan. He was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School in Chewelah, Colville High School and attended Spokane Falls Community College and Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. Andy lived most of his adult life in Drake, CO and was employed by Hewlett Packard/Agilent Technologies as a Software Engineer for over 35 years. He was an active suicide hotline volunteer at The Crisis Line and received many awards for his service at the Northern Colorado AIDS Project. He retired to Tucson, AZ in 2016 where he was a member of the Tucson Estates Art Guild and served as a Docent at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Jean (Griesmeyer) Beusan and his sister Mary Ellen "Bobbin" (Beusan) Miller. He leaves behind his partner Paul Stuart "Stu" Naegle; siblings Margaret Anne "Mickey" Kester, Bill Beusan (Terri), Bob Beusan (Laurie), Lilly Anne Bise (Rodney) and Lisa Hennessy; stepsons Bill and Seth Kuhn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his beloved cats Mavis and Matisse, and a legion of friends worldwide. A celebration of Andy's life will take place at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations in Mr. Beusan's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 24, 2020.