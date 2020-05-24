Andrew John "Andy" Beusan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Andrew "Andy" Beusan died unexpectedly at his home in Tucson, AZ on May 14, 2020. He was born in Colville, WA to Ralph and Jean Beusan. He was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School in Chewelah, Colville High School and attended Spokane Falls Community College and Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. Andy lived most of his adult life in Drake, CO and was employed by Hewlett Packard/Agilent Technologies as a Software Engineer for over 35 years. He was an active suicide hotline volunteer at The Crisis Line and received many awards for his service at the Northern Colorado AIDS Project. He retired to Tucson, AZ in 2016 where he was a member of the Tucson Estates Art Guild and served as a Docent at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Jean (Griesmeyer) Beusan and his sister Mary Ellen "Bobbin" (Beusan) Miller. He leaves behind his partner Paul Stuart "Stu" Naegle; siblings Margaret Anne "Mickey" Kester, Bill Beusan (Terri), Bob Beusan (Laurie), Lilly Anne Bise (Rodney) and Lisa Hennessy; stepsons Bill and Seth Kuhn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as his beloved cats Mavis and Matisse, and a legion of friends worldwide. A celebration of Andy's life will take place at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations in Mr. Beusan's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Loveland Reporter-Herald on May 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved